Brisbane Airport secures renewable energy future

Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) has entered a six-year agreement with Stanwell Corporation to secure power linked to renewable energy from Queensland’s Clarke Creek Wind Farm and Blue Grass Solar projects as part of its commitment to be net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025.

BAC is the first customer to sign onto Stanwell Corporation’s renewable energy pipeline, which will supply up to 185GWh of power each year.

CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff hailed the landmark announcement, which supports BAC’s dramatically accelerated sustainability target, which was announced in August. “This energy deal delivers on Brisbane Airport Corporation’s commitment to be a sustainable world leading airport city,” he said. “Queenslanders can travel through our terminals knowing their journey begins and ends at one of the world’s most sustainable airports once this energy begins flowing from regional Queensland.

“There are half a million businesses in Queensland. I’m proud that Brisbane Airport Corporation is customer number one for Stanwell’s renewable energy pipeline.”

The energy linked to Stanwell’s renewable energy projects will power operations at Brisbane Airport, from the runway lights through to the terminals. It will also recharge Brisbane Airport’s fleet of electric buses, cars, Australia’s only electric aircraft refueling truck and even electric lawn mowers.

Stanwell CEO Michael O’Rourke said Stanwell was proud to be supporting BAC accelerate its net zero target by 2025 through its retail arm Stanwell Energy: “This is the first of many renewable energy options Stanwell Energy will be offering to support our commercial and industrial customers meet their decarbonization requirements.”