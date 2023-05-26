Changi Airport transforms departure hall into a hall of games

From May 26 to July 16, Changi Airport has transformed its Terminal 3 (T3) departure hall into a hall of games, in collaboration with Hasbro Gaming.

The departure hall has physical and digital (‘phygital’) versions of popular games such as Connect 4, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Twister, The Game of Life and Guess Who? Passengers can pose with Mr. Monopoly and their favorite tokens from the game, and buckle into giant versions of the car game pieces and race to collect as many points on screen as possible while avoiding obstacles in a version of The Game of Life.

To access the phygital experiences at the Hall of Games, one free Gamer Pass can be redeemed with a minimum spend of S$50 (US$35) in a single receipt at participating outlets in the public areas of Terminals 1 to 4 (excluding Jewel Changi Airport). Travelers can also redeem an additional free pass with payment by Changi Pay or Mastercard. Alternatively, Gamer Passes can be purchased for S$5 (US$4) each.

At the Mega Bounce playground, passengers can bounce on the inflatable landscape, slip and slide down chutes and make a splash into a river of marbles or dive into the gaping maw of a hippo. One Mega Bounce pass can be purchased for S$5 (US$4) with every S$50 (US$35) spent in a single receipt at participating outlets in the public areas of Terminals 1 to 4 (excluding Jewel Changi Airport), capped at three passes per receipt. An additional pass can be purchased with payments made by Changi Pay or Mastercard. Direct purchases of passes can be made for S$15 (US$10) each.

If visitors hit the qualifying spend for the Gamer Pass or Mega Bounce pass, they’ll also be eligible to purchase a Changi-exclusive Hasbro Gaming premium for S$11.90 (US$8.80) each. They can purchase up to three premiums per receipt or up the limit and take home all four designs if they pay with Changi Pay or Mastercard. Passengers can also choose from either a Twister or Cluedo cushion. To redeem passes and premiums, visitors can drop by the redemption booths in the departure hall’s Hall of Games and the Hasbro pop-up store located at Basement 2. The Hasbro pop-up store has Twister, Jenga, and Connect 4 games.

Phau Hui Hoon, general manager for landside concessions at Changi Airport Group, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering Hasbro Gaming to bring the wonder of board games into Changi Airport. Just as the airport is a place for friends, family and people the world over to connect, board games bring everyone together and are precious opportunities to create fun and memorable experiences. We hope this June holiday event will not only rekindle the magic of games for those who grew up with them but also introduce those who might be new to this world of fun.”

To find out more about Changi International Airport’s latest developments, click here.