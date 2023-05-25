Brussels Airport to install sustainable heating system

Brussels Airport Company has plans to replace its central heating installation by early 2027 with a net zero carbon solution, which will heat the terminal buildings without emitting carbon dioxide.

A tendering process is being conducted for the implementation of this project, inviting candidates to submit a bid for the development of the new heating installation based on the latest technologies. The aim is to begin construction in 2025 with the heating installation operational by early 2027.

The airport buildings in the area around the terminal are currently heated centrally by a gas-fired boiler plant. This heating plant provides energy to the passenger terminal and piers and various buildings in the vicinity of the terminal. The central heating plant has previously been upgraded several times to make it more environmentally friendly. For example, two large cogeneration systems have been installed, increasing the efficiency and producing electricity alongside heat. Despite these upgrades, the boiler plant continues to emit carbon dioxide, which is why Brussels Airport Company decided to opt for a net zero heating installation that uses no gas at all and creates no CO 2 emissions. The new system is expected to reduce Brussels Airport Company’s total carbon emissions by around 70% (based on 2021 figures).

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, said, “This new heating installation is a major step in our ambition as airport operators to achieve net zero carbon emissions. This gas-free installation will allow us to cut down our carbon emissions by about 70%. An investment that is also a first in Belgium: such an installation on this scale has never before been built in our country.”

