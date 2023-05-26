Bavaria invests €45m in security tech for Munich Airport

The Bavaria state in Germany is investing more than €45m (US$48m) to equip all security checkpoints at Munich Airport with modern 3D technology by 2026.

Bavaria is putting five computed tomography (CT) scanners into operation in Terminals 1 and 2. These machines produce fully rotatable 3D x-ray images in high resolution. With these checkpoints, passengers can place their luggage on the belt at once, which reduces waiting times. A double lane can thus handle up to 520 passengers an hour – an increase of around 160%. In the future, they will be deployed at all commercial airports in Bavaria. This forms part of the state’s security investment in all Bavarian airports, to enable safer and more convenient passenger and baggage checks.

In addition to the two pilot systems in use at Munich Airport’s Terminal 2 since 2019, three further screening lanes in Terminal 1 and two in Terminal 2 will go into operation at the beginning of the Whitsun holidays. All other checkpoints will be upgraded in 10 further construction phases by the start of the summer holidays in 2026, when up to 48 lanes and 60 CT scanners will be in use. Nuremberg Airport is also to be fully upgraded in the same period – the first machine has been in operation since the end of February 2023. Bavaria’s third airport, Memmingen, will acquire the technology during the next structural expansion.

Security checks at the three Bavarian airports are the responsibility of the Aviation Offices of Southern and Northern Bavaria, which are part of the regional governments and report to the Bavarian Ministry of Transport. The Southern Bavarian Aviation Office in the regional government of Upper Bavaria has piloted the technology since 2019 together with the security company and the company that operates Terminal 2.

Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, said, “The new CT scanners are the next level in terms of security, fast processing and convenience. An important component in offering our guests a more pleasant travel experience.”

Dr Konrad Schober, district president of Upper Bavaria, said, “The comprehensive upgrade of the checkpoints with the modern CT scanners is a milestone in security screening technology. The innovative 3D technology not only eases the daily workload for security staff but also offers greater security and convenience for passengers – a perfect, relaxed start to any trip.”

Christian Bernreiter, Transport Minister of Bavaria, said, “We have subjected the technology to extensive tests, and the results are unequivocal: passengers like the scanners because they no longer have to unpack their laptops and liquids, which makes the checks much faster. Moreover, the CT scanners provide additional security by seamlessly and automatically detecting explosives and other dangerous items.”

