Denver International unveils open-air plaza park

Denver International Airport in Colorado has launched its open-air plaza, named Park on the Plaza, between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel.

The plaza is located pre-security, is open to the public and is accessible just steps from the RTD A-Line station at DEN, or a short walk from the airport parking garages.

The park is intended to give passengers an opportunity to relax and enjoy some sunshine in the fresh air. It features lounge seating, free mini golf, grass-like turf and Colorado-native plants and trees. The mini golf free nine-hole course will be open daily June 17-July 17 from 10:00am-7:00pm. On select Fridays from 3:00pm-6:00pm, it will also offer jazz performances from a variety of local jazz bands – including Danny Showers Trio, Tenia Nelson Trio, Danny Showers Band, and Paul Trunko and Steff Kull. Garage parking is US$5 per hour and US$6 per hour for short-term parking.