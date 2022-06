Denver International unveils open-air plaza park

Denver International Airport in Colorado has launched its open-air plaza, named Park on the Plaza, between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel.

The plaza is located pre-security, is open to the public and is accessible just steps from the RTD A-Line station at DEN, or a short walk from the airport parking garages.

') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write(' ') } // --> ') } else if (width >= 425) { console.log ('largescreen'); document.write('') } else { console.log ('nompuad'); document.write('') } // -->

The park is intended to give passengers an opportunity to relax and enjoy some sunshine in the fresh air. It features lounge seating, free mini golf, grass-like turf and Colorado-native plants and trees. The mini golf free nine-hole course will be open daily June 17-July 17 from 10:00am-7:00pm. On select Fridays from 3:00pm-6:00pm, it will also offer jazz performances from a variety of local jazz bands – including Danny Showers Trio, Tenia Nelson Trio, Danny Showers Band, and Paul Trunko and Steff Kull. Garage parking is US$5 per hour and US$6 per hour for short-term parking.