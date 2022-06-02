Qognify to ensure safety and security at Václav Havel Airport Prague

Václav Havel Airport Prague has selected Qognify’s enterprise incident management (EIM) solution to interconnect its security systems and provide security control room personnel with a single incident management interface, as well as the ability to verify the validity of identification cards using mobile devices throughout the airport.

This new Situator platform has been built with Qognify’s EIM and will integrate all airport safety and security systems including CCTV, electronic access control, electrical fire alarms, emergency alarms, perimeter security, oversized cargo entry control, errand systems and airport mapping.

These systems, which were previously running in isolation, now communicate bi-directionally with Qognify EIM, giving security control room personnel a single point of control. Now, when an alarm is triggered from any of the interconnected security systems within Qognify EIM, alerts are clearly displayed and presented to the security control room personnel on an on-screen map.

From this single interface they can take the necessary action, whether that is to clear and reset the alarm, or to dispatch available resources to the incident. Appropriate guidance is automatically presented on-screen in the form of a checklist, to ensure all the required actions and procedures for dealing with the event are adhered to in line with airport best practice and the latest regulation.

Qognify EIM is also being used by personnel on their mobile devices to verify the validity of identification cards of employees in the airport area, as well as for assigning tasks and sending support materials.

Oliver Schmidt, sales manager EMEA, EIM, Qognify, stated, “Qognify EIM is perfect for an international airport such as Václav Havel that wants to take a more holistic approach to handling incidents. By integrating and optimizing its many security systems, through our enterprise-class software solution, it is able to provide the airport with enhanced situational awareness.”

The entire Qognify EIM solution is fully localized in the Czech language, enabling further expansion and connection of new systems or technologies.