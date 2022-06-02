AAHK extends relief package for the aviation industry

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has extended its relief package for the aviation industry by two months in view of the prolonged impact to the aviation industry brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Various fee waiver or concession policies supporting the industry will continue from June to July 2022. This package will include the full waiver of parking charges for idle passenger aircraft and airbridge fees and the reduction of passenger aircraft landing charges. It will also include a fee reduction for ramp handling, maintenance and airside vehicles issues as well as a rental reduction for terminal tenants covering lounges and offices. Alongside this, AAHK will waive the fees for terminal licensees including ancillary passenger services, commercial services counters and cross-border transportation operators. Finally, the airport authority will give out concessions on fees for aviation support services such as into-plane fueling, aircraft maintenance and inflight catering services.

The continuing relief package also includes rental relief for retail and catering tenants. Most of the shops and restaurants in the terminal have suspended business and their rental is waived. The base rent is also waived for those that remain open to provide essential services. The relief measures will be adjusted to respond to the changing circumstances accordingly.