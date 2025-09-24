Ethos Farm Americas to provide guest experience services at JKF’s New Terminal One.

Ethos Farm Americas has been selected as a strategic provider to support guest experience services for the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport.

The company will recruit and manage skilled personnel and work with New Terminal One to help implement best practices and continuous improvement, and support JFK’s goal of elevating the passenger experience throughout the terminal.

There will be a focus on a people-centered service, particularly during peak periods and irregular operations.

Ethos Farm Americas was previously appointed as the provider of New Terminal One’s guest experience training program.

“At the New Terminal One, we are focused on delivering a guest experience like no other,” said Marisa Von Wieding, vice president of operations for the New Terminal One at JFK. “Our partnership with Ethos Farm Americas ensures that we are investing in people and innovation to redefine what the guest experience should be in a global gateway.”

Lauren Walsh, the President of Ethos Farm Americas, added, “Ethos Farm Americas is delighted to have been entrusted with the responsibility of delivering the ambassador team and broader guest experience services to the New Terminal One.

“Grounded in the terminal’s vision for guest experience, we will be drawing on our global knowledge from the aviation, retail, hospitality and tourism sectors to ensure the New Terminal One is able to take inspiration from the best experiences in the world and bring them to life for those traveling through New York City.”

The New Terminal One, scheduled to open in phases in 2026, is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s US$19bn transformation of JFK Airport. It will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a ground transportation center and a new, simplified roadway network.

