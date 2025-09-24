San Diego International Airport celebrates opening phase of new $3.8bn Terminal 1

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) celebrated the opening phase (Phase 1A) of the new Terminal 1 (New T1) at San Diego International Airport yesterday.

The event brought together executives from the airport authority, partner airlines and the construction team at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which marked a significant milestone in the airport’s history.

The New T1 replaces the 58-year-old Terminal 1, with a modern facility designed to elevate the passenger experience and meet the growing travel demands of the San Diego region.

The project was delivered by Turner-Flatiron, a joint venture, with Gensler serving as the lead architect.

“We are truly proud to open the new Terminal 1 and share all that it offers with San Diego and the world,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “The existing Terminal 1 has served our community for more than five decades, and today we are ushering in a new era. The New T1 provides the comfort, convenience and efficiency travelers expect while reflecting the spirit of San Diego.”

Phase 1A of the New T1 features 19 new gates, a large ticketing hall with 69 check-in kiosks and 66 ticket counters, an expanded security checkpoint with 13 lanes, seven baggage carrousels capable of handling 4,000 bags per hour, expanded dining and shopping options with 12 restaurants and five retail stores, and an outdoor dining area with views of San Diego Bay and downtown.

The terminal features an all-glass façade designed by artist James Carpenter. Luminous Wave is designed to illuminate the ticketing and baggage claims halls while reducing heat and glare on screens. It showcases five commissioned public art pieces, intended to showcase San Diego’s artistic and cultural identity.

The project extended beyond just the terminal building, with more than 6km of new roadways, a three-lane entrance route and a dual-level roadway that separates arrivals and departures. Nearby parking has been developed at the five-story Terminal 1 Parking Plaza, offering 5,200 spaces.

San Diego Airport says that sustainability has been at the core of the development program. It is said that the terminal will run on 100% carbon-free electricity. The parking plaza has over 250 EV charging stations with an additional 250 EV-ready spaces and 300 bicycle parking spaces.

It is expected that airfield improvements will reduce emissions by reducing the need for fuel trucks in favor of an underground fuel-delivery system, while a cistern will capture and reuse stormwater. The facility is designed to withstand future climate impacts, aligning with the City of San Diego’s Climate Action Plan and pursuing LEED Gold certification.

The terminal is expected to generate more than US$4.5bn for San Diego’s economy. Upon completion, it will have created around 25,300 jobs.

Construction of Phase 1B of the New T1 will begin in early 2026. Three additional gates will open in spring 2026, and the remaining eight gates will open in early 2028, bringing the total gates in the new Terminal 1 to 30.

