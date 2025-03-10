Hamilton International starts multi-million-dollar terminal upgrade construction project

Hamilton International Airport in Canada has begun its multi-million-dollar terminal upgrade program and unveiled its 2025 Summer Program of flights.

Construction plans

Construction is actively underway inside and outside of the terminal with airport enhancements to be unveiled this June. This will include an updated exterior frontage with new and expanded canopies to improve curbside flow, making arrivals and departures smoother and more convenient; refreshed interior spaces from check-in counters and passenger screening areas to departures lounge seating and baggage claim, modernizing the terminal experience; and new architectural elements and finishes inspired by the region’s natural geography, creating a unique sense of place. Alongside these updates, new digital signage and lighting upgrades are being installed to enhance navigation and overall ambiance.

Future enhancements will include passenger jet bridges to connect the terminal directly to aircraft – a first for Hamilton International – and additional terminal infrastructure upgrades to position the airport for future expansion to accommodate expected air traffic growth.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting summer ahead at Hamilton International as we welcome Porter Airlines and complete significant upgrades to our terminal building,” said Cole Horncastle, executive managing director of Hamilton International.

“These strategic efforts are part of our ongoing commitment to providing travelers with greater choice and connectivity to and from the region, while ensuring every step of the passenger journey is seamless and enjoyable. We’re thrilled about the future of air travel at Hamilton International and cannot wait to welcome passengers to #TravelRefreshed in just a few short months!”

New Porter Airlines flights

Hamilton International’s just-announced 2025 Summer Program will feature more destinations and more choice with the introduction of flights from Porter Airlines, the airport’s new airline partner. Porter Airlines’ flights are available for booking now , with direct daily service starting in early June between Hamilton and four popular domestic destinations: Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Vancouver.

WestJet will continue to provide its non-stop service to Calgary, with connectivity onward to Western Canada, and Air Canada and The Landline Company will operate multiple daily departures between Hamilton International and Toronto Pearson, connecting travellers into the airline’s global network of destinations while starting and/or ending their journey in Hamilton via its luxury motorcoach service.

Parking discounts

In celebration of these developments at Hamilton International, the airport is offering all travellers a special discount of up to 30% off all online parking reservations booked through parking.flyhamilton.ca – with no promo code needed. This offer is valid on parking reservations booked from March 5 through June 11, 2025.

