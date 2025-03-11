Vietnam establishes aviation security center

The Ministry of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (MPS) has established the National Aviation Security Center, and, as of March 1, has taken responsibility for aviation security, which was previously the domain of the Ministry of Transport.

The MPS will work to ensure safe and uninterrupted civil aviation operations in line with international standards while enhancing Vietnam’s capability to address both traditional and non-traditional security threats.

To execute its new role, MPS has assigned the Immigration Department to oversee aviation security operations. This has led to the establishment of the National Aviation Security Center, which will be responsible for implementing security measures, providing aviation security services at airports, and ensuring the security of cargo and mail before loading onto aircraft for carriage.