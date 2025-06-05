Kahului Airport to expand security screening checkpoint

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has broken ground on a new, six-lane security screening checkpoint at Kahului Airport on the island of Maui. The additional screening lanes will increase capacity for the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) operations, meeting increasing demand at the airport.

The two-story security screening checkpoint will be built on the second floor at the south end of the ticket lobby. Airport support space and retail options will be available on the ground floor. In addition, the existing main checkpoint will be upgraded by enclosing it and adding air conditioning.

A pedestrian bridge will connect the new south checkpoint to an expanded passenger waiting area that was dedicated earlier this year, along with a new garden deck. The ‘Maui Releasing the Sun’ statue currently in the airport courtyard will be relocated to a more visible spot at the front of the new two-story checkpoint building.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2026. The cost of the new south checkpoint is US$46m, in part supported by a US$30.6m grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

