Airport security boosted in Gabon

Westminster Group has started a security services contract in Gabon. Covering four airports, this long-term agreement includes security upgrades, from advanced screening and surveillance to training and support. The airports covered under the contract are Libreville, Franceville, Port-Gentil and Oyem.

In related news, Libreville Airport director general Igor Simard and General JudeIbrahim Rapontchombo, special delegate for the Municipality of Libreville, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to secure the area surrounding Libreville Airport. The MoU is intended to enable synergy between these different entities through coordination of decision-making and information on risks related to activities and buildings in the immediate vicinity of Libreville Airport.

