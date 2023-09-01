Jewel Changi Airport launches floral art display for festival

Jewel Changi Airport is to launch a collection of 10 floral displays, each measuring 1.5m in width and height, which will be displayed at the Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park.

The event, named Jewel Blooms: Splendours of Singapore, will take place September 1-10, 2023. This is the airport’s first event dedicated to the world of plants and flowers and is intended to be a vibrant avenue for fostering creativity and growing connections within the local community through flowers. Botany lovers of all ages can admire blooms and engage in a series of floral-themed activities such as workshops and marketplace activities.

Visitors can see original floral installations from established floral designers including Anson Low, Christopher Lim and Damien Koh. The displays have been inspired by different facets of Singapore, such as its history, culture, food and national flower. Anson Low’s display is an interpretation of the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. With a color palette of blues, whites and greens, mimicking nature and water, and incorporating flowers such as orchids, larkspur, flamingo lilies and sea hollies, this will be a recreation of the HSBC Rain Vortex.

There will also be three special displays created by a group of Year 1 floristry NITEC students from ITE College Central. One of these includes a piece of wearable art combining fashion and nature, with a design that draws inspiration from orchids and the iconic geometric pattern of Jewel’s façade.

For the first time, Jewel will also hold the Youth Floral Cup, a floral design competition for aspiring florists between the ages of seven and 12. There are two categories: Category A for students between Primary 1 and 3, and Category B for students between Primary 4 and 6. The young contestants will have one hour to construct a floral display using a surprise box of fresh flowers and foliage that will be provided. After the competition, all the finished artworks will be displayed at Level 1 (near Luke’s Lobster) from September 2-7. Winners will be crowned at an awards presentation ceremony on September 2.

Passengers can also participate in a range of related activities, such as a plant swap, a flea market selling plants, flowers and horticulture tools, and a series of free talks and workshops. In the Jewel Blooms Marketplace in the Basement 1 Atrium, passengers will find 12 stalls run by local artisans, plant nurseries and sustainable vendors, and shop for new plants and tools. There is also a line-up of talks and workshops where experts will share insights on cultivating plants and creating flower arrangements at home, to inspire future florists.

James Fong, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said “Jewel and Changi Airport are widely known for our world-class gardens and nature-inspired spaces. Building on this signature, Jewel Blooms aims to become another distinguished Jewel event that can bring together the community – whether it’s highlighting the works of local artists, inspiring budding florists of tomorrow, or creating a space for plant lovers to interact and share tips – through a common love for flowers and plants.”

