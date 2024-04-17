JFK New Terminal One to develop interactive training program for customer service

The New Terminal One at New York John F Kennedy International Airport has launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) from providers to develop an interactive training program for customer service at the international terminal.

The New Terminal One is seeking a provider that will develop an instructor-led training program covering all aspects of the customer experience at The New Terminal One, including wayfinding assistance, the use of digital tools that enhance customer service, and training on how to help customers who require additional assistance. Participants in the RFQ must submit plans on their ability to achieve The New Terminal One’s participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned business enterprises and 10% for local business enterprises.

The terminal, which is being constructed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) as part of the agency’s US$19bn redevelopment of JFK Airport, is seeking qualified providers to create a training program for front-line employees, with a focus on providing exceptional service to all passengers who pass through the terminal’s doors.

Local, minority, women, and service-disabled veteran-owned business enterprises have been strongly encouraged to participate in the RFQ. It is the goal of The New Terminal One to use qualified firms that are committed to local workforce diversity and have demonstrated a history of hiring, training, developing, promoting and retaining minority and women employees. The New Terminal One is aligned with the port authority’s goal of 30% for minority and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) participation across all elements of the JFK Redevelopment.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the all-international New Terminal One will be a gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the USA. The project’s Phase A comprises expansive and light-filled departures and arrivals halls and an initial 14 gates. At full completion in 2030, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK Airport, anchoring the south side of the busiest US airport for international traffic.

Simon Gandy, executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO) of The New Terminal One, said, “Our vision at The New Terminal One is to make every experience an extraordinary moment to remember, underlining our mission to be among the top five airport terminals in the world. Our passengers and customer airlines are front and center of this mission and we look forward to partnering with our chosen training provider to offer an exceptional experience that matches our world-class international terminal.”

