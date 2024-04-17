BREAKING NEWS: Hamad International named World’s Best Airport at Skytrax World Airport Awards

Doha’s Hamad International Airport has been named World’s Best Airport in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024, held at Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 17, 2024. Hamad also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East.

The 2023 Airport of the Year and 12 times previous winner, Singapore Changi Airport, achieved second place in the global ranking and won awards for the Best Airport in Asia and the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service. Seoul Incheon Airport moved up to third place in the global survey and won the World’s Most Family Friendly Airport for 2024.

Tokyo Haneda Airport was number four in the global ranking and was declared the World’s Cleanest Airport, the World’s Best Domestic Airport and the airport that delivered the World’s Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities.

Other highlights from the 2024 ceremony included Tokyo Narita Airport being recognized for customer service when it was awarded for having the World’s Best Airport Staff and the Best Airport Staff in Asia. Elsewhere in Japan, New Chitose Airport was voted the World’s Most Improved Airport after a much-improved performance in the global survey and across many category sections. Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya won the World’s Best Regional Airport award, and Kansai International Airport was presented with an award for the World’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery.

Rome Fiumicino Airport picked up the award for the World’s Best Airport Security Processing for the first time, and Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport achieved success as the World’s Best New Airport Terminal, after receiving the highest 5-star Airport Terminal Rating from Skytrax.

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport’s Terminal 3 facility was declared the World’s Best Low-Cost Terminal and was also judged to be the Best Airport in Europe for a second successive year. Group ADP Paris Orly Airport was voted by passengers as the Best Regional Airport in Europe.

Istanbul Airport was awarded in two areas: World’s Best Airport Dining Experience and the Best Airport in Southern Europe. Around Europe, Helsinki Vantaa Airport was the Best Airport in Northern Europe, and Budapest Airport was once again acclaimed as the Best Airport in Eastern Europe in the passenger vote.

Munich Airport was recognized as providing the Best Airport Staff Service in Europe and also being the Best Airport in Central Europe. The Hilton Munich Airport was also voted Best Airport Hotel in Europe for 2024.

The major award winners in Africa were Cape Town Airport, which was voted the Best Airport in Africa and also acknowledged as having the Best Airport Staff Service in Africa, and King Shaka Airport, which was once again voted Best Regional Airport in Africa.

The Houston Airport System was recognized as providing the World’s Best Airport Art for the second successive year, and Houston Hobby Airport was declared to be the Best Regional Airport in North America.

In China, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport was the Best Airport in China, and Haikou Meilan International Airport was awarded Best Regional Airport in China and Best Airport Staff in China. The Hyatt Regency Shenzhen was voted as the Best Airport Hotel in China.

Delhi International Airport again won the Best Airport in India & South Asia, and its GMR parent Hyderabad International Airport was voted as having the Best Airport Staff Service in India & South Asia. Bangalore International Airport was the Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity was the Best Airport Hotel in India & South Asia.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport won the award for the World’s Best Airport Hotel for the ninth time in the awards history and was also the Best Airport Hotel in Asia.

Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport repeated previous successes as it was voted Best Airport in Central Asia & CIS and was also recognized as delivering the Best Airport Staff service in the region. For the third time, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport was declared the Best Regional Airport in Central Asia & CIS.

Bahrain International Airport achieved recognition for providing the Best Airport Staff Service in the Middle East, and Medina Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport was declared the Best Regional Airport in the Middle East.

Dallas Fort Worth Airport was a first-time winner in the World Airport Awards when it was recognized as providing the Best Airport Staff Service in North America, and Vancouver International Airport returned to the top of the regional ranking as it was named Best Airport in North America once again. The TWA Hotel JFK was voted by passengers as the Best Airport Hotel in North America.

Bogota El Dorado Airport maintained and improved its run of success in the awards survey as it was voted the Best Airport in South America, and also added the Best Airport Staff Service in South America award for 2024. Quito Mariscal Sucre Airport took top honors as the Best Regional Airport in South America. San Jose Juan Santamaría Airport was declared the Best Regional Airport in Central America & Caribbean in addition to achieving the Best Airport Staff Service in Central America & Caribbean. Panama Tocumen Airport maintained its remarkable run in the survey as it was again the Best Airport in Central America & Caribbean.

Melbourne Airport was the Best Airport in Australia & Pacific for the second successive year and was joined at the ceremony by Adelaide Airport, which received the award for the Best Regional Airport in Australia & Pacific. Perth Airport accepted the award for Best Airport Staff Service in Australia & Pacific.

To view the full list of this year’s Skytrax winners, click here.