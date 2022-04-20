King Khalid International to provide flight notifications in sign language

King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia has updated its interactive chat service to include flight notifications in sign language.

The update also replaces long text messages and lists with a set of options and drop-down menus, to enable the user to click on the menu and select the service they require more easily. Travelers and airport visitors can inquire about flights, service rates and other information using the feature.

The updated service is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology and operates via social media platforms WhatsApp and Twitter for IOS and Android users. It is intended to diversify the airport’s communication channels and improve the passenger experience. As part of its digital transformation plan, the airport has also introduced the digital platform OFOQ, designed in collaboration with ADB Safegate, to manage operations at KKIA.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of the airport’s operating company Riyadh Airports, said, “By launching the updated version of the interactive service, we aim to enhance passengers’ experiences through King Khalid International Airport, as we apply artificial intelligence to create an engaging experience through social channels, as well as providing an unparalleled travel experience for people with disabilities.”