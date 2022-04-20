Kempegowda airport to operate electric buses between terminals

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – operator of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), Bengaluru in India – has issued a tender to establish electric bus shuttle operations between terminals 1 and 2.

Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief operating officer, BIAL, said, “Implementing green practices consistently has helped us fast-track our sustainability journey. The deployment of the EV shuttle service at terminal transfers reiterates our commitment to a green future and catering to the ever-increasing air transportation needs.”

This initiative forms part of the operator’s sustainability commitment. BIAL has undertaken various steps to deploy on-site renewable energy generation systems and off-site renewable power procurement. On-site solar installations and power purchase agreements (PPA) from solar and wind energy suppliers have helped BLR Airport achieve energy-neutral status since December 2020.

As a result of energy conservation, BLR saved enough energy to power nearly 9,000 homes for a month. Additionally, the airport has become water positive, meaning it treats and recycles more water than it consumes, despite requiring millions of liters of water daily for the maintenance of infrastructure and operations.