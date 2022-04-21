Seattle-Tacoma’s International Arrivals Facility finalizes testing

The International Arrivals Facility (IAF) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Washington state has received its first passenger flight – marking the final readiness testing phase of the new facility.

Up until May 10, 2022, the airport will bring a limited number of flights through the new facility to complete orientation and activation. During these initial trials, SEA’s operational readiness, activation and transition (ORAT) team will get feedback from passengers, monitor the flow of travelers, track the operation of facility systems, and provide the opportunity for staff to get familiar with IAF’s activity in real time.

Critical activation and milestone activities include the operation of carousels and baggage handling systems, and building readiness for waste management and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). Then the airport will test its security and emergency response drills and verify that water systems keep pace with heavy use with “the big flush”.

The first set of limited flights arrive on the A Concourse dual gate system, which directs passengers to a corridor leading into the new IAF for processing by customs and border protection. Trial runs will expand soon to include flights arriving from the S Concourse. These passengers will cross the 780ft long walkway, 85ft above an active taxi lane. Both access points enter the IAF’s Grand Hall, a 450,000ft2 baggage claim and customs processing area that is approximately four times the size of the current space in the S Concourse.

Sam Cho, the commissioner for Port of Seattle, said, “This is a huge milestone. Delta has been a great partner in the development of the International Arrivals Facility. We appreciate their partnership as we expand testing to include their first arriving flights. The next few weeks are key to ensuring that all our guests receive a welcome that reflects the best of our region.”