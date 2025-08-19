MIA holds art workshops for travelers

Travelers and employees inside Miami International Airport’s (MIA) Concourse D can take part in a hands-on art experience as part of the Artist Demo Summer Series.

For two hours near gate D37, renowned Miami artist and illustrator Brian Reedy kicked off the series last month when he demonstrated how he brings his bold woodblock prints to life. He then taught travelers and staff how to create their own works of art so they could take a memento of Miami’s art culture home with them.

“I am proud to see MIA continue to elevate the passenger experience through creative and memorable moments like the new Artist Demo Series,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This initiative builds on the airport’s strong arts and culture presence by giving travelers a chance to engage directly with some of Miami-Dade’s most talented local artists.”

Reedy is known worldwide for his distinctive ink block prints on wood, which are influenced by traditional Ukiyo-e Japanese and European Medieval block prints. His imagery has been featured by brands like Hot Topic, Uniqlo, Random House and Topps, and his designs have appeared on apparel, in movies, on television and in theatre productions such as Hamilton in Australia and The Hollow on Broadway in New York City. His prints have also been showcased at galleries across the globe, from Chicago, Illinois, to Melbourne, Australia.

The new demo series concludes this week with local botanical artist Donna Torres hosting a workshop on August 20 near D37 from 1pm to 3pm.

