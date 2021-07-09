Passenger Terminal Today
Retail

Milan Malpensa opens online boutique shopping offer

SEA, which operates Milan Malpensa airport, has launched its Milano Malpensa Boutique, a new online portal dedicated to luxury brands. The airport says that due to this new marketplace, it will be able to offer an even more dynamic and digital travel experience, facing the challenges of an evolving market.

The portal is a new and important piece of the SEA omnichannel strategy which, says the company, enables it to join the best international airports that have developed digital solutions for passengers looking for retail experiences.

“The Milano Malpensa Boutique Marketplace is a project started before the pandemic, strengthened by the crisis that accelerated its development,” declared Luigi Battuello, director of non-aviation business development at SEA. “Innovation, including in retail, is an essential part of SEA’s strategy to improve the overall passenger experience.”

