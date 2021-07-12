Manchester Airport finally opens terminal extension to public

The UK’s Manchester Airport will open the doors of its new Terminal 2 extension to passengers this week, following a thorough revamp of the facilities. It was scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 but this was put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic brought international travel to a halt.

To ensure the smoothest possible opening when flying resumes in earnest, operator MAG and its airline partners agreed on a staggered launch of the terminal. Jet2 will start flying from there on July 14, with just three flights on the first day – to Menorca, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca. TUI will operate flights from the terminal from July 15, with services to a range of destinations including green-listed Malta and Madeira. Singapore Airlines will move over on July 17.

With the UK government set to update its red, amber and green lists, coupled with the amber list exemption for double-vaccinated passengers from July 19, the airport says further announcements about new flights from Terminal 2 will follow over the coming weeks. These will see more airlines move across and more retailers and food and beverage outlets confirm their launch dates.

Karen Smart, MD of Manchester Airport, said, “After a long wait, we are delighted to confirm the first passengers will be able to enjoy our new Terminal 2 this week. It is a proud milestone for our airport as we begin to emerge from the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, and an important moment in our 83-year history.

“This project was always about offering the modern airport experience that families and businesses across the North deserve as they travel through their international gateway to the world, and our new terminal certainly delivers on that goal. The impact of the pandemic on the travel industry means we are not able to immediately welcome as many customers and airlines into this fantastic new facility as we would have hoped. As government restrictions continue to be eased, and travel to more destinations is opened up in the weeks ahead, we will be making further announcements about the carriers and retailers operating from T2.

“In the meantime, we look forward to celebrating this milestone and welcoming those who are traveling through the new terminal later this week. I would also like to thank all our colleagues and partners for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this point.”

The six-year terminal extension project has been led by construction firm Laing O’Rourke alongside partners including architects Pascall+Watson, design consultancy Arcadis, airfield works contractor Galliford Try, engineering and architectural services contractor Jacobs and baggage contractor Vanderlande Industries.