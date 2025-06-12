Western Sydney International wraps construction and formally unveils terminal

Major construction works across Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) have been completed and the terminal has been formally unveiled, with WSI on track to open for domestic, international and air cargo services in late 2026.

While major construction of the WSI terminal is complete, the fit-out of the terminal’s retail precinct and airline lounges will take place closer to the airport’s opening as commercial tenders and final contracts continue to progress over the months ahead.

Terminal scope

Drawing on the region’s natural surroundings, WSI’s new terminal has been designed to marry sustainable-by-design principles and technology to deliver a seamless experience for airlines and passengers at Australia’s first new greenfield international airport in more than 50 years.

The terminal’s internal floor space is approximately equivalent to 13.5 football fields. Its construction used 79,500 metric tons of concrete. A concrete batch plant was built on-site to minimize truck movements and fuel use and increase efficiency.

WSI will operate three ‘swing gates’ enabling gate lounge doors to switch, or “swing”, between domestic and international. It takes around 30 minutes for a gate to make the, under tight compliance checks by security and border agencies.

The airside aircraft pavement apron spans more than 136,000m2, catering for up to 26 planes, with seven fixed link bridges and 13 ‘smart’ passenger boarding bridges for boarding/disembarking an aircraft.

The arrivals hall on ground level features 40 self-service check-in kiosks and 34 bag drop kiosks designed to reduce queuing as they can be used by any passenger flying with any airline, making for a seamless check-in experience. The automated baggage handling system features a 5km system that moves at 2 metres per second and is capable of processing 2,000 bags an hour. It is, according to the airport, the most advanced system of its kind in Australia.

Roof design

The terminal’s signature design element, the suspended aluminum feature ceiling, is the largest of its kind in Australia, spanning more than 208,000m. It has been designed to reflect the Blue Mountains, with around 188km of aluminum extrusion battens assembled in a wave shape to maximize natural light.

It is made up of 3,500 metric tons of locally fabricated structural steel, 58,000m2 of metal roof sheeting, 40km of steel purlins and 800 panels of skylight glazing. The structural steel used in construction was split into seven sections, with each area using between 300 and 500 metric tons of steel.

Eight 15m-high concrete feature columns support the ‘great Australian veranda’ at the entrance to the terminal building. These columns are strengthened by internal hollow steel sections that conceal pipes to harvest rainwater from almost two hectares of terminal roof. Additionally, a 700-kiloliter rainwater tank supplies recycled water to mechanical equipment, landscape irrigation and amenities.

This roof was built with ‘LocAi’ (ASI-certified low-carbon aluminum), saving more than 3,000 metric tons of embodied CO 2 . To achieve this, the terminal roof and covered walkways also house 8,848 solar panels, saving about 4,052 metric tons of CO 2 annually – the equivalent of removing 964 cars from the road each year.

Simon Hickey, CEO of WSI, said, “People will love spending time in this terminal as they enjoy the iconic vistas of the surrounding Blue Mountains that are reflected in our stunning feature ceiling and take in the thoughtful design and materials like the extensive use of beautiful sandstone that was sourced from a quarry on the Central Coast.”

“Visitors will be welcomed by the stories of Dharug country that will connect the world with more than 60,000 years of Aboriginal culture while also highlighting the vibrant communities of Western Sydney.”

Local investment

Overall, around 9 million work hours have been expended on the terminal. At peak, more than 2,000 people worked on the terminal, representing 60% of the entire project’s direct workforce.

More than A$500m (US$325m) has been invested in more than 360 Western Sydney-based businesses since the start of WSI’s construction in 2017, including local trades and construction companies, caterers and security guards.

As well as the jobs WSI generated during construction, WSI has also created a number of initiatives to ensure future job opportunities as it transitions to operations. The airport has signed an agreement with Qantas Group, which will see more than 700 jobs for its domestic operations alone; and stage one of WSI’s Business Precinct is expected to generate 400 jobs through construction with another 2,000 permanent jobs once it is fully occupied and operational.

Alongside this, the Cargo Precinct is expected to support up to 2,000 jobs during construction and more than 19,000 direct and indirect jobs across the precinct and connected supply chains, upon opening, each year. And dnata catering and retail’s investment will create more than 200 new, direct jobs over the next 10 years, with recruitment set to begin in 2026 for a wide range of roles, including chefs, drivers and catering attendants.

Hickey said, “WSI has been the catalyst for billions in investment in the region and has helped create thousands of local jobs during construction and will bring even more opportunities across our precinct and the surrounding Bradfield City and Aerotropolis once the airport opens.

“Since the first sod was turned, nearly half our workforce has hailed from Western Sydney, with around a third learning on the job, so the region should be immensely proud of this new terminal as so many workers, businesses, manufacturers and suppliers have literally helped bring it to life. This is their legacy.”

David Holm, principal and design lead at COX Architecture, stated, “At COX, we’ve always believed in the power of public architecture to shape cities across generations. Few projects align so closely with that mission as this – a new airport, for a new generation. From winning the international design competition with Zaha Hadid Architects, to seeing our design realized, this has been a rare and rewarding journey we’re incredibly proud of.”

Cristiano Ceccato, architects director and design lead at Zaha Hadid, said, “This is a rare opportunity to define the next generation of airport design on a global stage. Together with COX, we created a design that meets the highest standards of architectural innovation, passenger experience and operational efficiency. What makes this terminal extraordinary is its blend of human-scaled design and international ambition. It is grounded in its setting – and yet globally competitive.”

David Ghannoum, regional managing director of Multiplex, commented, “Western Sydney International Airport is a once-in-a-lifetime project. It has created a new world-class gateway to Sydney for domestic and international travellers. The completion of this highly technical build is also a significant milestone for Multiplex, as the largest project we have delivered in NSW in Multiplex’s 60-year plus history.

“The delivery of this complex airport project is a testament to our diverse capabilities and ability to collaborate, unlocking insights from other sectors to achieve outstanding outcomes. WSI is a highly impactful piece of infrastructure that will leave a legacy for years to come.”

Neil Hill, principal and design lead for WSI at Woods Bagot, added, “The terminal offers a constantly evolving visual experience and sense of joy as passengers move through the space and experience the intricate detail at a human scale – while elsewhere you might find yourself in a soaring triple-height void with uncluttered panoramic views. The interplay of natural light through strategic openings, soft undulating curves, thoughtful colour selection and varied materials creates a different perspective from every vantage point.”

Darren Mort, president of infrastructure at Bechtel, said, “We’re pleased to celebrate alongside WSI and Multiplex the completion of Australia’s most advanced airport terminal. As delivery partner for Western Sydney International Airport, we know that above all, a project of this scale and complexity requires partnership.

“This milestone highlights the strength of that partnership: Multiplex’s construction expertise, WSI’s focus on project delivery, operations and passenger experience, and Bechtel’s expertise in the overall construction integration, schedule and delivery. Together, we’ve delivered a world-class terminal that will open a new chapter in Australian aviation.”

In related news, Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) recently released its Preliminary Draft Master Plan, which outlines the airport’s key plans and broader ambitions for growth and opportunity over the next two decades. Read the full story here