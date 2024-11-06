Passengers are eager to use biometrics for convenience and speed, IATA finds

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released the results of its 2024 Global Passenger Survey, revealing that travelers continue to prioritize convenience and speed. For a smoother travel experience, they are eager to use biometric identification and complete some travel processes before reaching the airport.

“Passengers want flexibility and transparency when planning and booking travel, plus speed and convenience at the airport. More are embracing biometrics, digital wallets and off-airport processes to make it happen,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president of operations, safety and security.

Planning, booking and payment

In total, 68% of the respondents said proximity to the airport was their top priority when selecting their departure airport, followed by minimizing total travel time (33%) and getting the best ticket price (25%). Additionally, 71% said they book travel online or via a mobile app, with 53% preferring to use the airline’s website or app and only 16% preferring human interaction. The research also found that 32% of passengers wanted to have all travel information consolidated in one place during the pre-travel process. On top of this, 79% prefer to pay for travel with a credit or debit card (+8ppt on 2023), followed by digital wallets at 20% (+2ppt on 2023) and instant payment solutions, such as IATA Pay, at 7% (+3ppt on 2023). Finally, convenience was the main reason passengers chose a particular payment method (70%), followed by benefits (39%) and security (33%).

The researchers concluded that passengers prioritize convenience in the planning, booking and payment phase of travel. For this convenience, they may accept some higher costs and they are increasingly willing to use technologies such as digital wallets. IATA’s Modern Airline Retailing initiative is helping airlines to deliver greater customer-centricity based on the foundational work of New Distribution Capability and the conversion to offers and orders. The Airline Retailing Maturity Index supports airlines in their distribution and payment transformation.

Muhammad Albakri, IATA’s senior vice president for financial settlement and distribution services, commented, “Technology continues to change the way people plan, book and pay for travel. Travelers expect the same conveniences when shopping for travel that they get in any other online shopping experience. That means simplicity, clarity and options to meet their preferences while keeping their data secure. The industry is stepping up to meet the demand for greater customer-centricity through IATA’s Modern Airline Retailing initiative. Passengers will experience its positive impact progressively in the very near future.”

Airport

The organization’s report also highlighted that 70% of passengers said they want to reach their boarding gate in 30 minutes or less when traveling with just a carry-on and that 74% expect it to take no longer than 45 minutes with a checked bag. Overall, 85% said they are willing to share immigration data (passport, visa) with authorities before departure to speed up the airport process, and 89% are interested in a trusted traveler program to expedite security screening.

Moreover, 45% said immigration procedures should be completed before reaching the airport, and 36% feel the same about check-in. Additionally, 70% of passengers said they’d be more likely to check in a bag if they could do so in advance. The researchers found that 46% of travelers experienced airport processes using biometric identification. The highest usage is seen at entry and exit immigration checkpoints (43%). 84% of users were satisfied, with 75% prefering using biometrics over traditional passports and boarding passes. Furthermore, 50% said they are concerned about data protection and 39% would be more open to biometric solutions if assured of their data’s security.

Careen continued, “The clear message from travelers is that they expect to board their planes faster with technology and smarter processes beginning well before they reach the airport. And the good news is that we are making this happen. Already travelers can arrive at the airport ready to fly with admissibility checks completed. And biometrics and digital identity can deliver a paperless experience once at the airport. That’s great for passengers. Importantly, the greater efficiency will help airport infrastructure to better cope with the growth in passenger numbers, helping to make the business case for adopting these new technologies and processes even more compelling.”

Digital solutions are preferred by younger generations

Under-25s were found to be considerably more proactive in using technology to improve their travel but want assurances on security. For example, 51% would choose digital wallets for payment, far above the global average of 20%. Additionally, 90% expressed interest in using a smartphone with a digital wallet, passport and loyalty cards for booking, payment and airport navigation, surpassing the global average of 77%. On top of this, 48% prefer biometrics over traditional passports and boarding passes, compared to 43% of those aged 56-75. Finally, 50% of under-25s would be more open to biometric solutions if assured of data security, versus the global average of 39%.

Regional trends

The survey also studied regional trends among passengers. It found that African passengers prioritize convenience when choosing an airport but often face limited options due to a lack of alternatives. More passengers in this region booked their tickets through travel agents than in any other area. They also showed a stronger interest in adopting digital solutions and technology to streamline travel processes. Complex visa requirements were a deterrent for African travelers compared to other regions.

Asia-Pacific travelers were found to be the most price-conscious when choosing their departure airport. They led in using mobile apps and digital wallets to book and pay for travel, more than any other region. They were also more likely to use biometric technology at airports, although their satisfaction with the experience is the lowest among all regions. Complex visa requirements also deterred Asia-Pacific travelers.

European travelers were reportedly more likely to book through an airline’s website and pay with a credit or debit card. They tended to be slightly more cautious about using digital solutions and sharing personal information to enhance their travel experience compared to other regions. Europeans were also the least likely to share biometric data to speed up processes, and when they did, their satisfaction is lower than that of travelers from other regions.

Middle Eastern passengers were found to be the most likely to choose an airport for its facilities and services. A higher percentage booked their flights through a channel where human interaction is involved than most other regions. They were enthusiastic about using smartphones to store digital wallets, digital passports and loyalty cards for booking, payment and airport navigation. Over half had used biometrics instead of a passport for airport processes in the past 12 months, with nearly all reporting satisfaction with the experience.

According to the research, North American passengers overwhelmingly and more than any other region prefer to pay for their flights with debit or credit cards and are the most frequent users of loyalty points for payment. They actively use biometric identification for airport processes and report high satisfaction with it. Nearly all were interested in providing data in advance for more ‘lighter’ security checks at the airport.

Additionally, Latin American and Caribbean passengers prefer to book travel with a credit or debit card. They place the highest value on payment flexibility, preferring to pay in installments more than any other region. They are more inclined than travelers from any other region to obtain visas from a consulate or embassy. They use biometrics less frequently than other regions; however, they show a strong willingness to adopt the technology and report high satisfaction when they do.

In related news, IATA recently released data for September 2024 global passenger demand which found that revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) were up 7.1% compared to September 2023, an all-time high for September. Click here to read the full story.