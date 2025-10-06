Passengers demand simpler, faster, greener travel, SITA survey finds

Passengers want simpler, faster, digitalized, more sustainable journeys, according to a new report from aviation tech company SITA.

The report is based on a survey of more than 7,500 passengers at airports in 25 countries around the word. Answers were taken before and after landing.

The results found that many passengers are demanding shorter wait times, seamless intermodal trips and real-time updates they can manage from their phones.

Nearly two in three say they want faster airport processing, and 42% want a single ticket covering air, rail and road. Cell phones are increasingly becoming the central platform through which passengers manage their journeys, with usage up 20 points since 2020.

“Passengers aren’t resisting change. They’ve already changed,” said David Lavorel, CEO of SITA. “They’ve gone digital. Now it’s our turn. The future of travel isn’t just about adding tech. It’s about removing friction.”

Most passengers today prefer biometric gates over staffed counters, the survey found. Nearly 80% are ready to store their passports on their phones, and two-thirds would pay for that convenience. Globally, digital identity adoption is set to surge from 155 million users today to 1.27 billion by 2029.

Sustainability was found to be an important demand. Nearly 90% say they would pay more to cut emissions, with many stating that they would fly more slowly or pack more lightly to cut emissions. They also expect the industry to match that with measurable action.

Trust has also become a significant factor in travel choices. SITA says that mishandling rates are at historic lows, yet 78% of passengers would still pay for end-to-end baggage services.

“We’re asking passengers to adapt to travel, but they’re asking travel to adapt to them. The tools are here: biometrics, digital IDs, real-time data and smarter baggage. The only thing missing is urgency,” Lavorel concluded.

