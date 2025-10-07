US identity verification program expands to 40 countries.

Travelers from 40 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas will now be able to join the Clear+ identity verification program for a more seamless travel experience at US airports. International visitors can begin their Clear+ enrollment online and finish at a Clear airport using their passports. Once enrolled, they’ll have immediate access to Clear’s nationwide network of 150+ lanes to reduce wait time at the checkpoint.

The expanded list of countries builds on eligibility already extended to travelers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK, who gained access to Clear+ last month.

Newly added countries include Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Clear is also planning to expand e-gate implementation across US airports in preparation for the FIFA World Cup.

In related news, Amadeus and Lufthansa announce successful tests of EUDI Wallet ahead of 2026 rollout