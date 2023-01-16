Sellex to distribute Arconas Aero collection in North America

Airport furniture manufacturer and distributor Arconas has signed an exclusive agreement with Sellex from Spain for the distribution of its Aero bench collection in North America.

Pablo Reich, executive vice president, Arconas, said, “We’re excited for this new partnership with Sellex. The iconic Aero bench will help to elevate the experience in any passenger or public space.”

Designed by Lievore Altherr Molina, the Aero collection is a combination of minimalism, lightness, elegance, comfort and sturdiness. The materials used in its construction – aluminum and stainless steel – make Aero a long-lasting solution for high-traffic environments, both indoor and outdoor.

Miguel Jimenez, CEO of Sellex, said, “We are very proud of this partnership. We’re happy to be working with industry experts like Arconas to bring our Aero bench to the North American market.”