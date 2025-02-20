San Antonio Airport introduces post-security guest pass

San Antonio International Airport is launching a new service that will enable a limited number of non-ticketed visitors to meet and greet guests post-security at the airport.

To apply for the SAT Pass program, guests can go online to request a pass at least 24 hours in advance. If the request is approved, the pass with a QR code will be sent digitally to the guest. The QR code will allow access through the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint.

