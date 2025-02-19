Henri Coandă Airport updates baggage handling system

Alstef Group has completed a comprehensive baggage handling system and screening upgrade at Henri Coandă International Airport, Romania’s largest and busiest airport.

Increased baggage efficiency

The upgrade included the installation of 56 new check-in conveyors, 12 self-service bag drops, an outbound sortation system with five Standard 3 screening machines, two new make-up carousels and a transfer connection to the domestic terminal. In addition to the technology upgrades, Alstef Group also managed the associated civil works, HVAC and other infrastructure expansions.

Streamlining airport operations

This project, which began two years ago following a public tender by Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of Henri Coandă International Airport‘s operation.

“This was our first collaboration with CNAB,” said Pierre Boussard, project manager for Alstef Group. “We are proud of the results and are excited to continue our partnership with a five-year operations and maintenance contract now in place.”

In related news, Alstef Group was recently awarded a contract to expand the baggage handling system at Zagreb International Airport in Croatia. Click here to read the full story.