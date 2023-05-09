Sydney Airport launches overseas data plans

Sydney Airport has launched the Tripsim overseas data plan to help Australians stay connected while abroad.

Tripsim offers data bundles for over 150 countries without the need to swap out a physical SIM card or change phone numbers. The sign-up and installation processes have been designed to take just minutes and data plans are available for passengers departing Australia for use across multiple countries. For example, the European bundle covers 35 countries including the UK, and the Asia bundle works in 14 countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and New Zealand.

Sydney Airport has partnered with eSIM Go to enable the Tripsim offering. Bundle prices vary depending on the travel destinations and size of the data plan. For example, if a traveler is headed to Europe for 30 days and wants 20GB of data, this will cost A$44.99 (US$30.44), which works out at A$1.50 (US$1.01) per day. However, if they choose a 10GB bundle for their trip, it will cost $29.99, which is A$1 (US$0.68) per day.

Mark Zaouk, executive general manager of commercial at Sydney Airport, said, “We are always looking for ways to support our passengers in the terminals, but this is the first time we have offered a product to enhance their entire holiday experience. Every year, millions of Australians fly out of our T1 international terminal and we’re proud to deliver a new, affordable product to help them stay connected while traveling overseas.”

Michael Brown, head of commercial analytics at Sydney Airport, said, “International data roaming can be expensive, and our research shows many people search online for low-cost alternatives, which is why we’ve launched Tripsim. It’s simple to install and offers an economical way for Australians to use their devices while overseas without the hassle of switching out SIM cards and phone numbers.

“Travelers can choose from Tripsim data bundles that collectively cover more than 150 countries. Whether you’re headed to popular holiday destinations like New Zealand, Bali, Europe or the US, or planning an intrepid journey around the globe, there’s a data bundle to suit. You can compare plans on our easy-to-use website by simply typing in where you plan to travel and on what dates. Tripsim is not just available for passengers flying through Sydney Airport – Aussies headed overseas from any city can sign up online. When you arrive home from an amazing overseas holiday and get slugged with an eyewatering roaming bill, it can quickly dull your post-holiday glow, especially for families traveling with multiple devices. Tripsim is an innovative and cost-effective alternative, and we hope it’ll shake up the way Australians roam while overseas.”

Read more passenger experience updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.