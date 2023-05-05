Qantas reopens Hong Kong International Lounge

Qantas has reopened the doors to its Hong Kong International Lounge as part of the airline’s A$100m (US$67m) investment in its global lounge network.

Originally opened in 2014, the Qantas Hong Kong International Lounge was closed and vacated during the Covid-19 pandemic before undergoing a refresh. The improved 2,000m2 lounge features an updated and warmer color palette and new furnishings by Australian designer David Caon, with a seating capacity for 290 customers overlooking panoramic views of Hong Kong airport’s famous Sky Bridge. The original design of the lounge has been retained and finishes such as tiling and screens have been refreshed to create different zones within the lounge and a sense of privacy for customers.

Neil Perry, creative director of food, beverage and service at Qantas, has designed a menu of local dishes inspired by regional flavors and ingredients. “There was one key element from the previous offering that had to be included. Our customers absolutely loved the Yum Cha trolley so we are pleased to confirm we have fired up the dim sum steamers for its comeback, and will bring back the much-loved char siu Chinese barbeque pork dish.”

The bar area will serve up a wide selection of premium Australian wines, beer and spirits along with Neil Perry mixologist-designed cocktails such as the Chi Chi, made from dark rum with pineapple, lime and vanilla. Qantas’s Quench hydration station will be on offer with hot and cold beverages which support wellness while traveling. Customers will have the flexibility to dine in the formal dining area, which features a communal table, or in the relaxed lounge seating area.

With Qantas’s flights scheduled overnight between Hong Kong and Australia, corporate travelers will be able to catch up on emails in the business zone which is fitted with power and data outlets as well as high-speed wi-fi. There are also 12 luxury private shower suites featuring Li’Tya amenities included in the lounge.

Markus Svensson, chief customer officer at Qantas, said, “The airline is proud to continue its investment in Hong Kong as demand returns to the region. Our customers have always loved the Hong Kong International Lounge and we are excited to bring it back better than ever. Since we resumed flights to Hong Kong in January, we’ve seen really strong demand. This reopening is part of our increased investment in customer experience across our network, to ensure Qantas customers continue to enjoy the high level of hospitality they have come to enjoy and expect from Qantas.”

To find out more about the passenger terminal industry’s latest lounge developments, click here.