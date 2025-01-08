Travelex unveils latest store at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport

Foreign Exchange company Travelex has unveiled a new retail location at Hamad International Airport (HIA) – the new store is Travelex’s 13th location at HIA, and the brand’s second location in the terminal’s Arrivals Meet & Greet area. Designed to serve inbound visitors to the country, the store provides a convenient location for travellers to exchange up to 45 global currencies when purchasing Qatari riyals, as well as offering them opportunities to send money to over 350,000 locations globally.

Along with nine conventional retail outlets, Travelex also operates four ‘on-the-move’ kiosks across the terminal, which can be relocated to serve busier areas at periods of high passenger traffic.

Travelex’s expansion in Qatar is a pre-emptive, strategic plan to meet the surging inbound tourism into one of the Middle East’s busiest airports. Earlier in the year, HIA was named as the World’s Best Airport 2024 in the esteemed annual Skytrax World Airport Awards. The airport reported welcoming more than 13.7 million passengers in Q3 2024, with Qatar proving one of the most popular Middle Eastern destinations for international visitors in 2024.

The store launch took place on December 15, and was attended by Ian Mason, director for business and trade at the British Embassy in Qatar; Francois Bourienne, VP commercial of Hamad International Airport; and Nasir Lambe, general manager for Travelex Qatar.