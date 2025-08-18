Visa & Duty Free Americas grow partnership.

Duty Free Americas and Visa have expanded their successful strategic partnership to include the rollout of new traveler benefits and the extension of Visa into additional Duty Free Americas store locations.

Building on their inaugural collaboration launched in August 2023, Visa and Duty Free Americas are now broadening their reach. Visa cardholders will continue to enjoy a range of exclusive benefits when shopping at Duty Free Americas retail stores, restaurants and bars in key international airports – including Miami – and border locations. Travelers using any Visa credit, debit or prepaid card issued worldwide can access these exclusive offers – enriching their travel shopping experience with greater convenience and value.

Since launching in July, exclusive new offers and elevated experiences have also been introduced for Visa cardholders across Terminals J and D at Miami International Airport.

“Our collaboration with Visa is redefining what airport retail can be,” said Dov Falic, VP of Duty Free Americas. “The expansion into major hubs like Miami reflects our shared vision to deliver premium, added-value shopping experiences to more travelers than ever before.”

“For Visa, traveling is more than just a trip; it’s a journey of memorable, seamless experiences,” said Sofia Antor, head of cross-border at Visa Latin America and the Caribbean. “As travel to Miami from the region continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering innovative, differentiated travel benefits to our cardholders, further establishing Miami as a hub for cross-border payments and a vital link in the global travel network. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Duty Free Americas to enable Visa to bring added value to cardholders through enhanced digital payment experiences and meaningful rewards in key travel locations.”

