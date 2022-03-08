Vinci Airports, World of Women and Code Green bring digital artworks to airports across the globe on International Women’s Day

Vinci Airports, in collaboration with blockchain-based non-profit Code Green and NFT artists’ community World of Women, is celebrating International Women’s Day by organizing the first-ever NFT exhibition worldwide showing the work of 22 artists in more than 20 airports simultaneously in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, France, Japan, Portugal and Serbia.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, which means that within the artwork there is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger using blockchain technology to establish proof of ownership.

VINCI Airports will be presenting its passengers with artworks from digital artists Alexa Meade, Allison Harvard, Amber Vittoria, Diela Maharanie, Dong Lu, Elise Swopes, Inna Modja, Izzako, Jess Bianchi, Lana Denina, Laurel Charleston, Laya Mathikshara, Linda Dounia Rebeiz, Livia Elektra, Marjan Moghaddam, Roya, Serwah Attafuah, Shavonne Wong, Synchrodogs, Vaby Vel, Zhuk and Yam Karkai.

Some of the artworks were first presented at the World Economic Forum, raising more than US$250,000 for women-led climate solutions for the Great Green Wall – an African-led initiative growing an 8,000km wall of trees across the width of the continent from Senegal to Djibouti.

According to Vinci Airports, this initiative illustrates how much the airport sector, and mobility in general, positively contribute to cultural openness, by enabling human contact and the discovery of others. The activation also highlights the linkages between technology, environmental protection and gender equality, with women and girls by far the biggest victims of the accelerating climate emergency.

The initiative shines a light on the unique role of women in that fight.Vinci Airports is accelerating plans by supporting the careers of women within its network. Women make making up 37% of its workforce and growingly hold leadership positions as airport CEOs in the Dominican Republic, Cambodia, Brazil, the USA and France.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and president of Vinci Airports, commented, “We are proud to put our airports at the service of such a strong environmental message from women artists. This collaboration embodies Vinci Airports’ strongest commitments: make transportation more sustainable and more inclusive. Diversity and gender equity are in the DNA of aviation: mobility brings people closer and helps to build an open world.”

Code Green CEO Inna Modja said, “It’s inspiring to see a mobility leader like Vinci Airports embrace the fight to decarbonize the transport sector and champion the role of diversity in its network. It made them a natural partner in showcasing these powerful artworks at airports across the globe on the occasion of International Women’s Day, highlighting the linkages between climate justice and gender equality to a truly global audience.”

World of Women co-founder and artist Yam Karkai added, “At World of Women, we like to have an impact beyond the NFT Space. And we believe that this is an example of us realizing this, by being able to curate and participate in this first-ever worldwide NFT exhibition, beside talented artists. We are proud to be achieving this alongside our partner Code Green, and with Vinci airports, who is accelerating its plans to support more women in leading positions, which is typically the type of change we want to see in the world.”