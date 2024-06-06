Aberdeen and Glasgow airport union rejects 4% pay increase

Scottish aviation trade union Unite has confirmed that around 300 staff members based at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports from security company ICTS Central Search have rejected a basic pay increase of 4% backdated to January 2024 with a £500 (US$640) one-off payment.

Employee concerns

ICTS Central Search employs around 220 workers at Glasgow Airport and around 100 workers at Aberdeen Airport. The workers deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights. The workers also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services.

Unite warned of potential security risks at Glasgow Airport involving ICTS Central Search workers due to understaffing and security staff being denied contractual breaks. It reported growing incidents of fatigue, exhaustion and stress due to staff working beyond six hours with no break. According to the organization, this constitutes a contractual breach, and a breach of the Working Time Regulations. Unite has confirmed that it now has “no option” but to move towards initiating industrial action ballots ahead of the summer holiday rush.

ICTS Central Search profits

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said, “Workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have emphatically rejected ICTS’ miserable pay offer. The company is extremely profitable, and it can easily afford to make a far better offer to our members. Unite will fully back our ICTS Central Search members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The parent group ICTS (UK) recorded its latest annual accounts with Companies House in March 2024, which show profits of £3.2m (US$4.1m) in 2023 up from £2.3m (US$2.9m) in the previous year.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for the aviation sector in Scotland, said, “ICTS Central Search workers undertake safety and security critical tasks at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports. They deserve to be treated with respect. There should be a pay offer on the table which reflects the importance of their jobs. Without these workers, the airports simply can’t operate. We now have no option but to move towards balloting around 300 members for industrial action ahead of the summer holiday rush.”

