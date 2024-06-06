Star Alliance adopts Timatic AutoCheck verification system

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Star Alliance have bolstered their cooperation with the Alliance adopting Timatic AutoCheck, IATA’s next-generation travel documentation and verification system which supports contactless travel for its 26 member airlines.

Timatic AutoCheck enables travelers, airlines and travel professionals to access accurate and clearly worded immigration information. The entire document-checking process has been automated with tailored instructions for each passenger.

Star Alliance expects to have the travel documents of over 340 million travelers checked via Timatic AutoCheck on an annual basis.

IATA’s most recent Global Passenger Survey revealed that complex visa requirements deter travelers who want a convenient, digital online visa process. Moreover, many are willing to share their travel document information for faster airport immigration procedures.

