Aviation director wins Woman to Watch recognition from WiHTL

Leeds Bradford Airport’s (LBA) aviation director, Nicola McMullen, has been named Woman to Watch and Role Model for Inclusion in Hospitality, Travel and Leisure by the diversity collaboration community, WiHTL (Women in Hospitality, Travel and Leisure).

McMullen joined LBA in September 2021, bringing with her over 18 years of experience in the aviation industry. She had previously worked for Manchester Airport Group (MAG), holding roles in strategy, aviation development and as commercial director. She grew up in Manchester, is a graduate of The University of Manchester business school, with a master’s degree in Airport Operations and Service Delivery, and is a firm believer in the untapped potential of the North of England.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized in this list,” McMullen said, “I am one of few women working in aviation development for an airport and at one point, I was the only woman in the UK to undertake this role, so I’m passionate about encouraging more women into the industry. A career in aviation is fast-paced and dynamic, and the sector is constantly evolving and innovating for the future. In my role as the lead on the diversity and inclusion program with LBA, I want to attract new talent, promote inclusivity in the industry and the strength of a diverse workforce for driving innovation and success. I’m delighted to be featured alongside so many other fantastic role models who will no doubt inspire the next generation of leaders.”