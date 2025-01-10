Pat Murray appointed CEO of SSP America

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations across 37 countries, has announced the appointment of Pat Murray as the new chief executive officer of SSP America with immediate effect. Murray succeeds Michael Svagdis, who is leaving to pursue a new opportunity outside the group after a decade of strong leadership.

Murray joined SSP America in 2007 as VP of business development and became deputy CEO of the business in 2022. He brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in the travel food and beverage industry and has been instrumental in the exceptional recent growth of the business. He has also played a critical role in SSP America’s strategy of delivering a ‘taste of place’ to North American airports by building a strong alliance of award-winning local brands, impassioned culinary professionals and leading restauranteurs. Outside of SSP, Murray served as the inaugural board chair of the Airport Restaurant Retail Association, and currently holds the role of vice chair of the ACI World Associates Board.

The North American market is a key strategic priority for SSP, and in the year ended September 30, 2024, it delivered revenue growth of 22%, accounting for nearly a quarter of total group revenues. SSP America now operates in 53 of the busiest airports in North America, offering a range of award-winning bespoke concepts and downtown favourites offering a ‘sense of place’ of each location it serves.

“I’m delighted to be announcing Pat Murray as SSP America’s new CEO,” said Patrick Coveney, CEO of SSP Group. “North America is a hugely important, high-growth market for the group, and Pat’s exceptional leadership qualities and industry experience make him the ideal person to drive the business forward as we capitalize on the growth opportunities that we see ahead of us. His appointment also provides seamless continuity following the departure of Michael Svagdis, who I would like to sincerely thank for his outstanding service and contribution to SSP over the past decade. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Pat Murray added, “I am truly honored to be leading SSP America into its next chapter. The success of SSP lies in its people, and it is their creativity, leadership and passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences for travelers that sets us apart as a business. I look forward to continuing our journey of growth and innovation with this incredible team, and to delivering the best part of the journey for our customers.”