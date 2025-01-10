East Midlands Airport installs new baggage scanners

East Midlands Airport is installing new security equipment designed to help simplify and speed up the checkpoint process for travelers.

The airport’s security hall has undergone an external expansion recently to make way for the new scanning equipment which is due to be installed during the quieter winter months. Some of the new scanners have already been installed in a separate security channel alongside the entrance to the security hall. Once fully operational, the new equipment will enable travelers to leave electrical items and their 100ml liquids inside their cabin baggage.

The upgrade is part of a UK government-led rollout across all airports. In June 2024, the Department for Transport extended the deadline for airports to install the new technology until summer 2025.

