Bradley International Airport awards contract to Departure Media Airport Advertising

Leading airport advertising company Departure Media has inked a deal with Bradley International Airport (BDL) to manage in-terminal advertising from January 1, 2025. The airport out-of-home advertising specialist was chosen to take charge of the airport-wide advertising program at the Connecticut travel hub following a competitive bid process.

Departure Media will spearhead all aspects of the advertising program across the entire airport terminal, including both digital and static installations. The partnership breaks ground into the Northeastern market in North America for Departure Media, bolstering an established client base in the Midwest, where the concessionaire holds contracts at key airports including Kansas City and Des Moines.

Departure Media will leverage its industry-renowned creativity and customer service to ensure a seamless integration of advertising inside BDL’s evolving terminal, which will benefit passengers and advertisers alike.

Modernization will be a key aspect of Departure Media’s plan for the airport’s advertising offerings. The partnership promises more opportunities to combine static and digital campaigns throughout BDL, now in four locations compared to previously only in one. This new digital component opens up possibilities for more animated aspects without compromising clarity, leading to a ‘cool and modern’ advertising package that is cohesive and curated. Nanolumens will provide the digital towers that Departure Media is proposing, and this investment will mark a significant upgrade to the advertising program and offer new opportunities for sponsorships.

“It is truly a testament to the faith put in us by Bradley International Airport that they have chosen to partner with us,” said Departure Media founder and CEO Leslie Bensen. “Our creativity, customer service and design flair make us the perfect partner to update and enrich Bradley’s advertising landscape. We share our enthusiasm with the airport operator and a commitment to refreshing the advertising program. On a more personal note, it is a proud moment for Departure Media as we move into one of the Nielsen top 40 Designated Market Areas, an achievement which would not be possible without the hard work of every person at Departure Media.”

Kevin A Dillon, AAE, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said, “The advertising program at Bradley International Airport is important in not only driving non-aeronautical revenue, but also in reflecting Connecticut and our region. We look forward to working with Departure Media’s experienced team and bringing their expertise to the airport.”