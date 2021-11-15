Stephanie Wear unveiled as head of aviation development at Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport has announced the appointment of Stephanie Wear as its new head of aviation development.

Wear was previously director of air service development and cargo services for the City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation, which owns and operates Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport. In her new role at Gatwick, Wear will report to the airport’s chief commercial officer, Jonathan Pollard, and will also be working closely with colleagues in the wider VINCI Airports network.

Prior to her time in Philadelphia, Wear was director of aviation and economic development as well as the director of the Tenerife Convention Bureau for the Tenerife Tourism Corporation, the official tourism agency for the island of Tenerife. She also worked as the head of procurement and international projects in the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation of Tenerife helping to diversify the island’s economy by attracting foreign direct investment and working with companies to increase commercial activity

Pollard said, “I’m delighted to welcome Stephanie to our senior leadership team at Gatwick. As with the rest of the aviation industry we have inevitably experienced difficult times recently due to the pandemic; however, we are confident about rebuilding our business and stimulating further growth in the future. Stephanie will be an integral part of that success given her strong experience in airline services and routes expansion.”