Sydney Airport invests A$200m in T2 domestic overhaul

Sydney Airport has unveiled its A$200m (US$130m) design vision for the overhaul of the T2 domestic terminal, its first major redevelopment in more than three decades.

Streamlined passenger experience

The investment aims to provide a faster, smoother and more efficient travel experience for the 17 million passengers that use T2 every year, focusing on next-generation technology, modern facilities and greater operational efficiency.

Once complete, it is anticipated that 95% of passengers will be able to travel from the curbside to the airside in less than 15 minutes. The new layout will introduce more self-service kiosks and new bag-drop technology, meaning passengers can take control of their check-in processes and speed up departures. With the airport currently processing 1,500 bags per hour at peak times, this upgrade will boost capacity to 1,800 bags per hour by 2026, enhancing efficiency.

Up-to-date security facilities

In line with the Australian government’s security mandate to install ‘standard three’ security equipment by the end of 2025, the terminal will feature next-generation security technology and scanners across seven processing lanes.

These new systems will enable passengers to leave items like laptops and liquids in their carry-on luggage, reducing security processing times, with each lane able to process 500 passengers per hour – a 113% increase on the current average throughput of 235 passengers per hour.

The streamlined security design will feature dedicated lanes for family and assistance, and two new elevators post-security are intended to provide a more seamless experience for passengers to access the food court and gate lounges.

Scott Charlton, CEO of Sydney Airport, said, “We are excited to announce our design vision for the T2 domestic terminal. We believe these changes will make the T2 experience one of the fastest and most efficient in Australia, which is a great outcome for passengers and our airline partners. These upgrades will not only transform security performance but also support future demand, ensuring that Australia’s busiest airport terminal can accommodate the significant growth in passenger numbers we’re forecasting.

“These significant upgrades build on a series of improvements made over the past 12 months at T2, including the opening of the first Australian domestic airport department store in December 2023, new food, beverage and retail offerings – all designed to enhance the passenger experience and elevate the journey from start to finish. While we understand that the upgrade works may cause temporary disruption, we want to thank passengers and our airline partners for their patience and understanding during this important transformation. We’re working hard to minimize any inconvenience and ensure the terminal remains operational throughout the process.”

T1 International upgrade

The airport is spending nearly A$2m (US$2.1m) each day as part of its ongoing investment in infrastructure, technology and facilities to meet the evolving needs of passengers.

As part of this development project, Sydney Airport’s T1 international terminal is also undergoing a major upgrade to security screening. This project is reportedly set for completion by late 2025.

In line with government-mandated security requirements, 15 new screening lanes featuring advanced CT scanning technology will be introduced, ensuring passengers can leave liquids and aerosols in their hand luggage. This upgrade will increase screening capacity by nearly 30%, boosting passenger throughput from 4,500 to 5,850 passengers per hour.

Additionally, a reorientation of the departures security layout will move security screening ahead of passport control, making the process quicker and more efficient. The redesign will also create more than 300m2 of new retail space.

Two new security lanes featuring the updated technology are already in operation, with a third to be delivered by the end of the year. Once complete, there will be 15 security screening lanes, providing more efficient passenger processing.

Sydney Airport is also working closely with the Australian Border Force (ABF) to improve inbound border processing. As part of this partnership, the airport will invest in additional e-gate kiosks, which ABF will operate. According to the organizations, this collaboration reflects a concerted effort between industry and government to streamline passenger experience and enhance operational efficiency.

In February, a section of the A$169m (US$110m) southeast sector project was partially opened, marking an important milestone in enhancing Sydney Airport’s infrastructure. Designed to meet projected aviation demand and strengthen operational resilience, the project includes the addition of four new Code E-capable apron bays, as well as upgrades to existing parking bays to accommodate a range of aircraft, including wide-body A380s.

The major development will also improve aircraft movement between the international terminal and the southeast sector, featuring 1.5km of new taxiway and upgraded services, including a new fuel main to support future connections.

Once complete, the Southeast sector project will enable Sydney Airport to handle more next-generation aircraft, helping to meet growing demand and enhancing the overall passenger experience as the airport continues to expand.

Seven departure gates across T1 international will create more comfortable spaces for passengers to relax before their flight. The more than 4,000m2 upgrade will feature new gate lounge layouts to reduce boarding times, and contemporary finishes that align with the broader airport upgrades.

In related news, Perth Airport recently revealed the vision for its A$5bn (US$3bn) ‘one airport’ concept, which will bring all flight services into the Airport Central precinct and create a new parallel runway, new terminal facilities, two multi-story car parks with associated roadworks, an upgrade of Terminal 2 and the airport’s first hotel. Click here to read the full story.