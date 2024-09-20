Canada to install checkpoint CT scanners nationwide

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has announced plans to install computed tomography (CT) technology at security screening checkpoints at several airports across Canada over a multi-year period.

CT technology uses advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers’ ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travelers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (less than 100ml each), medical devices and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

The first complete installation of CATSA’s new CT technology is at the new ABC security screening checkpoint at Vancouver International Airport. Additional CT equipment installments are planned at other airports beginning in the autumn of 2024 and continuing over the course of several years.

In the USA, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) began installing checkpoint CT equipment at airports in 2023. Read more checkpoint CT news here.