Edmonton International to test hydrogen technologies

Edmonton International Airport (EIA) in Canada will become a testing location for new clean technologies and hydrogen fuel.

The testing work and development of the technologies will begin at multiple points in 2022 and carry on into 2023. Examples of some of the technologies will be tested at EIA include hydrogen-powered shuttle buses for passengers, industrial-vehicle hydrogen fuel conversions and hydrogen fueling stations for public access as well as in aviation.

As part of the Canadian Hydrogen Convention held in Edmonton, Alberta, EIA is announcing several new agreements with companies, including Mitsui and Toyota, multiple Canadian and Alberta companies, and an investment agency of the Government of Japan. Combined, these agreements are intended position the airport as a significant driver of demand for hydrogen fuel and support the growth of the Edmonton Hydrogen Hub. Alongside this initiative, EIA has also announced the construction of the 627-acre solar farm Airport City Solar.

Tom Ruth, president and CEO of Edmonton International Airport, said, “Today is an unbelievable day for our airport and region. We believe in a sustainable future, a future where technology and emerging energies will help us achieve carbon neutral status in the coming years. Beyond that, our Airport City Sustainability Campus can help create demand for hydrogen and offer real-world testing scenarios which will encourage private investment in the Edmonton Metro Region’s hydrogen industry.”

Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, said, “Edmonton International Airport is a key transportation hub and a pivotal economic engine, not just for our city but for all of Western Canada. It is a leader in driving demand for hydrogen technologies, helping to make Edmonton a leader in the growing hydrogen economy. Our government is committed to unlocking Edmonton’s hydrogen potential, and we look forward to working with EIA and other partners to capitalize on this opportunity for the region and ensure that the evolution of energy leaves no one behind.”

Malcolm Bruce, CEO of Edmonton Global, said, “Edmonton International Airport (EIA) is Canada’s innovation airport. EIA and the partners they are bringing together are proving that net-zero can be achieved and can become a catalyst for growth. The announcements today are a further proof point that the world is watching, and better yet investing in EIA’s vision for the future.”

Myron Keehn, vice president of air service, business development, ESG and government relations of EIA, said, “EIA has a proven track record of driving economic prosperity in a sustainable way. We believe hydrogen will be a key technology for our airport and the aviation industry to decarbonize and reduce emissions. We are very excited to work with local and international partners to build the growing hydrogen economy in the Edmonton Metro Region, using our Airport City Sustainability Campus as a magnet to attract investment, create jobs and stimulate economic growth.”