Changi Airport extends Shilla Travel Retail concession for four years

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has extended Shilla Travel Retail’s perfumes and cosmetics concession contract by four years.

The renewed contract will run from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2028. The extension covers 22 outlets and spans over 7,700m2 of retail space across Changi Airport’s four terminals. Shilla was first awarded a six-year contract for the perfumes and cosmetics concession space in Changi Airport in 2014 through a tender, which was subsequently extended until 2024.

Shilla plans to invigorate the beauty offer at Changi by introducing 20 new brands in addition to its current assortment of 130 brands. Among the new brands are new-to-Singapore Lancaster Premium Skincare, Rituals lifestyle and wellness products, regenerative skincare from Augustinus Bader and local brand Apripure, which offers natural and clean skincare products. Shoppers can also look forward to fragrances from French perfumery Maison Francis Kurkdjian and makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner.

Lim Peck Hoon, executive vice president of commercial at CAG, said, “Shilla was one of our steadfast partners that weathered the storm of the pandemic with us. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them to elevate the beauty retail landscape in Changi Airport and capture new opportunities in a post-Covid era. We are confident that the latest extension will give Shilla a longer runway to unlock its full potential in providing an exceptional travel retail experience.”

Together with partners in the beauty industry, Shilla will continue to hold pop-up experiences and product launches and offer passengers omnichannel shopping experiences both in-store and on Changi’s e-commerce platform iShopChangi.com.

