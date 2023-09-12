Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport opens multi-brand retail zone

Sino-Singapore Chongqing Airport Commercial Management Co., a joint venture between Changi Airports International (CAI) and Chongqing Airport Group (CAGC) that manages the non-aeronautical business of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, has opened the multi-retailer Starry Galleria at Chongqing Jiangbei International T3A.

Described as a “commercial street of international brands”, the new retail space has been delivered in response to the Chongqing municipality government’s call to develop the commercial interests at Chongqing airport and support the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

Representatives from the Chongqing municipality government, relevant departments of the Singapore government and more than 50 commercial tenants attended the opening event, which highlighted that since the implementation of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, both parties have achieved positive results through practical cooperation. The commercial cooperation leverages the management expertise and resource advantages of Changi Airport Group to greatly improve the commercial image of and passenger experience at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

Chongqing will continue to work with Singapore to develop the role both airports play in expanding connectivity. The cooperation will also focus on: developing financial services, transportation and logistics, information and communication, the digital economy and trade; promoting ‘face-to-face’ connectivity between central and western China and ASEAN; and writing what it hails as a “new chapter of exchanges and cooperation between the two sides”.

Looking forward, Chongqing Airport Group will accelerate its development into an international aviation hub and continue to build a Chongqing-Singapore aviation corridor. Drawing from Jewel Changi Airport’s development, it will also build a high-quality airport shopping mall with a “themed landscape and comprehensive business”.