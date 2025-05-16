DFW Airport approves new 20 concessions

The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) board of directors has approved 20 new concessions, including local Texas brands, as it adds further gates and builds the new Terminal F.

Added brands

These offerings form part of dozens of new concessions coming online over the next few years. The most recent approvals include the first 24-hour Chick-fil-A (operating Monday through Saturday) inside a major US airport (Terminal A Pier); DFW’s first 24/7 Raising Cane’s location (Terminal B-19); the first Salad and Go airport location (Terminal A Pier); and a Whataburger that will feature self-order kiosks (Terminal B-40).

The batch also includes local flavors and brands such as: Dallas-based Mesero, for Mexican American fusion food (a first in a US airport) (Terminal A Pier); Fort Worth-based Brewed Coffee, providing pastries, coffee and tacos (Terminal E-19); Dallas and Fort Worth-based Olivella’s Pizzeria (Terminal A-14); Dallas-based La La Land Kind Café (Terminal B-43); Dallas-based Velvet Taco (Terminal C Pier); Lake Austin-based Mozart’s Bakehouse for scratch-made pastries and shakes (Terminal A Pier); and Lone Chimney Mercantile, which offers gifts made by local artists (Terminal D-33).

Other brands joining the airport include: The Peach Cobbler Factory (Terminal C Pier); Ciao & Go (Terminal A Pier); Nekter Juice Bar (another first in a US airport) (Terminal B-10); Flyer’s Market (Terminal E-38); Piada Italian Street Food (first in a US airport) (Terminal B-14); Bluebonnet Exchange (Terminal C Pier); and Sundance Travel Essentials: (Terminal E). Minute Suites will add new locations at Terminal A-38 and Terminal D-23, providing a service for travelers seeking to relax or be productive.

Passenger experience

“These new partners represent the next chapter in DFW’s journey to transform the customer experience,”said Ken Buchanan, executive vice president for revenue management and customer experience at DFW. “By bringing in bold concepts, including several airport firsts and beloved local brands, we’re laying the foundation for more dynamic terminals and a more enjoyable travel experience.”

In related news, DFW and American Airlines recently announced that they have expanded the scope of the airport’s new Terminal F, increasing the investment to approximately US$4bn and extending the use and lease agreement to 2043. Click here to read the full story