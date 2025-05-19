Manchester to revamp Terminal 3 as Terminal 2 project edges toward completion

Manchester Airport has announced a multimillion-pound investment in Terminal 3, which will remodel the entrance to the terminal, the security hall and the departure lounge.

The investment includes the purchase of new security equipment, 40% more seating capacity in the departure lounge and new retail and dining outlets.

The second phase of the airport’s decade-long Terminal 2 project is also due for completion this year, with the addition of 20 new retailers, bars and restaurants. The check-in desks in the newest section of Terminal 2 have now opened and will soon be followed by the new security hall. Once the works have been completed, it is expected that approximately 70% of passengers will use Terminal 2. Terminal 1, as it is today, will close. However, parts of the building will be retained to increase the footprint of Terminal 3.

