Security lanes decommissioned and recommissioned for new flooring at SFO 

K2 Security Screening Group has completed a security checkpoint project at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

The team decommissioned eight security screening lanes to allow for checkpoint flooring to be replaced. Once repairs were completed, K2 reinstalled and commissioned the lanes, ensuring the checkpoint was operational and ready to serve travelers.

The project was completed a week ahead of schedule, before a busy summer travel season that begins on May 23. SFO predicts that approximately 16.2 million travelers will pass through the airport between late May and the start of September, an increase of approximately 4% over summer 2024 levels and 93% of pre-pandemic summer levels.

