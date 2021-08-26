Van Nuys continues expansion of EV charging facilities

In a move to further its sustainability goals, Van Nuys Airport (VNY), California, says that businesses on its site now offer more than 100 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for use by customers and employees.

Five Van Nuys Airport businesses have installed EV charging stations: Western Jet Aviation (41 stations), fixed-base operator Clay Lacy Aviation (40 stations), Jet Aviation (16 stations), Signature Flight Support (seven stations) and Aeroplex/Aerolease (three stations). There are now 107 EV stations at VNY.

More than 80 additional EV stations are planned by Jet Aviation, Signature Flight Support and Castle & Cooke Aviation. “Investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solar-powered systems, as well as increased use of sustainable fuel, demonstrate our strong commitment to sustainable airport operations,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. “Los Angeles World Airports has a bold agenda to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2045. With the installation of more than 100 new electric vehicle chargers, we are demonstrating once again that Van Nuys Airport is on the leading edge of sustainability for general aviation airports.”